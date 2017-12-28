Rangers F Chris Kreider sidelined by blood clot in arm

New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider is sidelined indefinitely with a blood clot in his right arm.

The team announced the injury Thursday. The 26-year-old Kreider left a 1-0 shootout win over Washington the previous night.

This season, in 37 games, the speedy and rugged Kreider has 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points. He is in his sixth NHL season, all with the Rangers.