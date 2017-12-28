Senators defenceman Claesson suspended two games for check to head
NEW YORK — The NHL has suspended Ottawa Senators defenceman Fredrik Claesson two games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Boston Bruins forward Noel Acciari.
Claesson was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the illegal check in the opening period if Ottawa's 5-1 loss at Boston on Wednesday.
The Swedish defenceman will forfeit US$6,989.24 in salary.
Claesson is eligible to return when Ottawa visits Detroit next Wednesday.
