Texans-Colts Capsule
A
A
Share via Email
HOUSTON (4-11) at INDIANAPOLIS (3-12)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
OPENING LINE - Colts by 1
RECORD VS. SPREAD - Houston 7-8, Indianapolis 7-8
SERIES RECORD - Colts lead 24-7
LAST MEETING - Colts beat Texans 20-14, Nov. 5
LAST WEEK - Texans lost to Steelers 34-6; Colts lost to Baltimore 23-16
AP PRO32 RANKING - Texans No. 29, Colts No. 30
TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (12), PASS (20).
TEXANS
COLTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (22), PASS (30).
COLTS
STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Texans have lost five straight and eight of nine, but have beaten Colts four of last five times. ... Houston has won last two at Lucas Oil Stadium after losing first 13 in Indianapolis. ... Texans have tied franchise record by scoring 30 or more points six times this season — most recently in 31-21 victory over Arizona on Nov. 19. ... Houston needs two TD passes to break franchise record of 28 in 2009 and 2015. ... WR DeAndre Hopkins needs four receptions to reach 100 for second time in career and is No. 2 in league in yards receiving (1,378). ...RB Lamar Miller needs 149 yards to hit 1,000-yard mark. Miller ran for 149 in Week 6, 2016 against Indy. ... T Breno Giacomini has played in all 1,041 offensive plays for Houston. ... OLB-DE Jadeveon Clowney needs two tackles for loss to pass Whitney Mercilus (49) for No. 2 in franchise history, and two sacks to pass J.J. Watt (10
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL