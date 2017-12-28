Vegas beats Anaheim, wins fifth in a row
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Cody Eakin broke a tie with a goal in the second period and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Wednesday night.
The victory for the Golden Knights was their fifth in a row and their 10th straight game where they have picked up at least a point. That established an NHL record for the longest such run by a team in its inaugural season, eclipsing the mark of nine contests set by the Panthers in 1993-94 (5-0-4).
The loss for the Ducks broke a stretch of two straight wins as they start three straight games at home following a six-game road-trip.
Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban made 27 saves in the win, while Ducks netminder John Gibson made 24 stops in the loss.
After a slow first period where they were outshot 15-8, the Golden Knights took over in the second and third.
At the 15:12 mark of the second period, Eakin blasted out of the penalty box, beat Ducks
Then 28 seconds into the third, Golden Knights forward William Karlsson took a feed from Jonathan Marchessault and buried a shot past Gibson to put the game at 3-1 in
After going down early and being outplayed for most of the first period, a familiar face to Anaheim knotted the game up to send Vegas moving forward.
Former Duck Shea Theodore knotted the game at 1-1 when he skated off the point and fired a shot high to the stick side of Gibson at the 17:50 mark of the first period. For Theodore, that was his second goal and sixth point in his last three games.
At the 1:40 mark of the first period, Ducks forward Rickard Rakell took a feed from Jacob Silfverberg and buried the puck past Subban high to the goaltender's stick side to open the scoring.
NOTES: Ducks forward Ryan Kesler played in his first game of the season following summer hip surgery. He was held without a point and took three shots on goal. ... Referee Dan O'Rourke took part in his 1,000th NHL game.
UP NEXT
Ducks: The Calgary Flames visit the Honda Center on Friday, their first game in the building since ending a 29-game losing streak there.
Golden Knights: The Golden Knights head down the freeway to take on the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday in a back-to-back.
