Bradley could be coveted after restoring coaching rep in LA
A
A
Share via Email
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Gus Bradley's coaching career is back on track. The Chargers will soon find out whether that track leads out of Los Angeles.
One year after getting fired as the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach with a miserable 14-48 record, Bradley is wrapping up his first season as the
Bradley's
"He's one of the best coaches I've ever been around," said Melvin Ingram, the Chargers' standout pass-rusher. "He's a players' coach, and he really knows how to relate, and he really knows how to teach
This season isn't exactly a rehabilitation of Bradley's image, since his Jaguars
His success this season could cost the Chargers: The NFL Network reported last weekend that Bradley only signed a one-year deal with the club, and suitors are nearly certain to line up for this pending free agent, who had a successful run as Seattle's defensive
Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn left no doubt how he feels about Bradley.
"I'd think it's very important to keep him around," Lynn said. "He's the defensive
Bradley isn't interested in discussing his future just yet.
"I mean, it sounds like coach-talk, but I haven't even thought about it," Bradley said. "I think all of those things will take care of itself. I really enjoy it here, the players and the staff. So really, everything we're doing now is, 'What are we doing on third down? What are we doing on red zone?' And I've always been a believer that those things will take care of themselves."
Despite a miserable ranking in run
Bradley praises his players for their success, but also points at the guys on the other side of the ball.
"When I was hired here, I was excited because I thought this race to maturity would happen quicker maybe here than other places because of the
Bradley has aided the development of Joey Bosa and Ingram as one of the NFL's top pass-rushing duos. They've combined for 21 1/2 sacks and made life miserable for opponents in a scheme that relies less on blitzing and more on mismatch exploitation.
"I think it's really the way he teaches the scheme which makes it so easy to pick up," Ingram said. "He gives you just several rules. You've either got this, or you've got this. And when you've got less things to think about, you can go out there and play fast and have fun."
___
For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL