CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers appoint Ryan Rigmaiden as a national scout

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers hired Ryan Rigmaiden as a national scout Friday.

Rigmaiden joins the Bombers after six seasons with the B.C. Lions, the last four as their director of U.S. scouting.

“We’re very pleased to add Ryan’s experience to our scouting staff,” Winnipeg GM Kyle Walters said in a statement. “He has helped the Lions find some quality football players in the past number of seasons, and has an extensive history of finding football talent.

"I’m looking forward to working with him and adding him to our group.”

Rigmaiden previously held the position of director of player personnel for the Arena Football League’s Spokane Shock in 2007. He was promoted to general manager in 2010.