Pinturault wins combined event when Paris straddles gate

BORMIO, Italy — Alexis Pinturault of France secured another World Cup Alpine combined victory when first-run leader Dominik Paris straddled a gate toward the end of his slalom run on Friday.

For his seventh win in the discipline, Pinturault won with a 0.42-second advantage over Peter Fill of Italy.

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway finished third, 0.45 back.

Broderick Thompson, a native of North Vancouver, B.C., was eighth.

Pinturault stood 19th after the downhill run but had the fastest slalom leg to post his 21st career win across all disciplines.

Paris was positioned to duplicate his victory in the downhill a day earlier when he held an advantage of 0.46 ahead of Pinturault at the last checkpoint of the slalom leg, but the Italian lost control about 10 gates from the finish.