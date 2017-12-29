Jets' Shell has concussion, won't play against Patriots

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets right tackle Brandon Shell will not play in the season finale against the New England Patriots because of a concussion.

Shell was injured while making a tackle on Keenan Allen's interception of Bryce Petty's Hail Mary toss that ended the first half of New York's 14-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday.

Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (ribs, foot) is doubtful. He ranks third on the team with 50 catches this season for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

Defensive end Kony Ealy (knee) and running backs Matt Forte (knee) and Akeem Judd (ankle) are questionable.

Coach Todd Bowles says he will make a decision Sunday on whether defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson plays. Wilkerson was benched two weeks ago for being late to a team meeting. He was inactive last weekend against the Chargers.

___