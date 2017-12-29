Kane scores OT winner, Glass wins first NHL start as Blackhawks top Oilers

EDMONTON — Jeff Glass had to wait a long time for his NHL debut.

After playing 575 games outside the NHL from 2002 to this season for 11 teams, Glass finally got his breakthrough on Friday night and made 42 saves as the Chicago Blackhawks topped the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in overtime. Patrick Kane put in his own rebound to score the winner 50 seconds into extra time.

"It's something I've always dreamed of, but never thought it would actually come true," said the 32-year-old Glass.

"Right now I'm just trying to help this team. We're in a playoff hunt. Our star goalie is out, so my job is kind of to try to fill the gap right now. Tonight was just a step in the right direction."

The Blackhawks placed No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford on injured reserve Wednesday with an upper-body injury, which prompted Glass to be recalled from the American Hockey League.

Chicago assistant captain Brent Seabrook was Glass's roommate playing for Canada at the 2005 world junior championship, where the duo won gold.

"I didn't really realize it was his first game. He's 32," Seabrook said with a laugh. "I thought he would have played a couple. It was impressive to see."

Ryan Hartman, Alex DeBrincat and Jordan Oesterle also scored for the Blackhawks (18-14-5), who snapped a three-game losing skid. Nick Schmaltz picked up three assists as Chicago saw a 3-1 lead evaporate in the final couple of minutes.

Jesse Puljujarvi, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl replied for Edmonton (17-18-3).

"I thought we stuck with it," said Oilers forward Patrick Maroon. "We battled back and that's a point we need. That is a team we are trying to catch in the standings. I wish we would have got the two points, though."

Cam Talbot turned aside 32 shots in defeat.

Puljujarvi's power-play goal with 5:34 remaining in the first period opened the scoring as he showed nice hands to deposit a rebound past Glass. It was the 17th shot of the opening period for Edmonton.

The Blackhawks tied the game up with 55 seconds left in the first, as Hartman swatted in a rebound from the doorstep past Talbot.

Chicago took a 2-1 lead on the power play with six minutes left in the second period as an Oilers miscue with a chance to clear the puck ended up with DeBrincat putting a shot through Talbot's legs for his 13th goal of the season.

The Hawks took a two-goal lead with another power-play goal at 8:28 of the third period as an Oesterle point shot hit the crossbar and then caromed off of Talbot's back and into the net.

Edmonton gave itself a chance with 2:19 remaining in the third as a Nugent-Hopkins shot hit Seabrook and trickled past Glass.

The Oilers tied it up with just 55 seconds left on the clock and Talbot on the bench for an extra skater, showing some persistence in front of the net before Draisaitl scored his 10th of the year on a rebound.

"We were able to come back and earn the point, but it was a frustrating night for a team and for some individuals," said Edmonton coach Todd McLellan.