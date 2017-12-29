Linus Ullmark earns shutout as Americans hand Marlies third straight loss

TORONTO — Linus Ullmark stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Rochester Americans shut out the Toronto Marlies 2-0 on Friday night in American Hockey League action.

Seth Griffith, on the power play, and Sahir Gill scored for the Americans (20-7-6).

Garret Sparks made 30 saves for Toronto (22-11-0). The Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate dropped their third in a row.