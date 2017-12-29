Montreal Impact come to terms with fullback Chris Duvall on two-year deal

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact have come to terms on a two-year contract with American fullback Chris Duvall.

The deal includes an option for the 2020 season, the Major League Soccer team said Friday in a release.

"I'm happy that Chris took the decision to continue with the Impact," said head coach Remi Garde. "He's a player with experience in MLS who had a good 2017 season, notably due to the consistency of his defensive effort for the team."

Duvall, 26, appeared in 27 regular-season games with the Impact last season and made 25 starts. He had one goal, two assists and played 2,210 minutes.

"I could not be more excited to have the opportunity to continue playing for this city," he said.