Pacers G Oladipo sidelined by right knee injury

CHICAGO — Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo has been ruled out for the second straight game because of a sore right knee.

Oladipo started each of Indiana's first 33 games before he missed Wednesday night's 98-94 loss to lowly Dallas. Coach Nate McMillan says he also will miss Friday night's game at Chicago, and calls him "doubtful" for Sunday's matchup with Minnesota.

McMillan says Oladipo "needs to rest the knee and we have to give him some time here."

The 25-year-old Oladipo was acquired in the off-season trade that sent Paul George to Oklahoma City. He is averaging a career-high 24.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his first season with Indiana.

