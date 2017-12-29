QMJHL Roundup: Boucher scores shootout winner as Sea Dogs beat Wildcats

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Anthony Boucher scored the lone goal in the shootout to lift the Saint John Sea Dogs to a 4-3 win over the Moncton Wildcats on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Robbie Burt, Matt Green and Kevin Gursoy scored for Saint John (11-19-7).

Jeremy McKenna, Daniil Miromanov and Alexander Khovanov scored for the Wildcats (15-16-6).

Sea Dogs goaltender Alex D'Orio turned aside 43 shots. Matthew Waite combined with Mark Grametbauer for 21 saves for Moncton.

Saint John went 1 for 4 on the power play while the Wildcats were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

ISLANDERS 3 TITAN 2

CHARLOTTETOWN — Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored the winner 14:37 into the third period as the Islanders defeated Acadie-Bathurst.

Keith Getson and Sullivan Sparkes also scored Charlottetown (22-11-2).

Jordan Maher provided all the offence for the Titan (19-10-8) with two goals.

---

TIGRES 6 OCEANIC 1

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Ivan Kosorenkov scored twice as Victoriaville downed the Oceanic.

James Phelan, Alexandre Grise, Felix Boivin and Dominic Cormier also scored for the Tigres (17-14-5).

Mathieu Nadeau supplied the lone goal for Rimouski (22-10-4).

---

FOREURS 5 ARMADA 2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Maxim Mizyurin had two goals to lead the Foreurs over Blainville-Boisbriand.

Jeremy Michel, Nathan Hudgin and Maxence Guenette supplied the rest of the offence for Val-d'Or (15-18-3).

Remy Anglehart and Alexandre Alain scored for the Armada (24-8-2).

---

OLYMPIQUES 3 CATARACTES 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Giordano Finoro scored the go-ahead goal with 39 seconds remaining as Gatineau topped the Cataractes.

Gabriel Bilodeau and Jeffrey Durocher, into an empty net, also scored for the Olympiques (22-10-4).

Vasily Glotov had the lone goal for Shawinigan (11-25-1).

---

HUSKIES 7 PHOENIX 4

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Hugo Despres scored twice to lead the Huskies over Sherbrooke.

Felix Bibeau and Peter Abbandonato had a goal and two assists apiece for Rouyn-Noranda (21-9-6). Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Mathieu Boucher and William Cyr also scored.

Yaroslav Alexeyev led the Phoenix (16-14-7) with two goals. Mathieu Olivier and Hugo Roy had the others.