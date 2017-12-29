Vikings centre Pat Elflein ruled out with shoulder injury
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer says rookie
Zimmer made the announcement Friday during a press conference. Veteran Joe Berger will move from right guard to take Elflein's place, making his first start of the season at
Zimmer wouldn't reveal who would fill in for Berger. The Vikings have depth in rookie Danny Isidora, but could opt to move right tackle Mike Remmers to guard and insert Rashod Hill at right tackle.
If the Vikings (12-3) win against the Bears (5-10) on Sunday, they will clinch a first-round bye in the playoffs.