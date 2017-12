Wallaby Karmichael Hunt arrested for drug possession

BRISBANE, Australia — Australia rugby star Karmichael Hunt has been charged with two counts of drug possession after being searched and arrested by police in the early hours of Saturday in Brisbane.

Rugby Australia said it had been "made aware of an incident involving Wallabies and Queensland Reds back Karmichael Hunt in Brisbane overnight."

It said "Rugby Australia takes all matters relating to the off-field behaviour of its players seriously and has commenced an investigation into the incident in conjunction with the Queensland Rugby Union."

Hunt's lawyer, Adam Magill, told Brisbane's Courier Mail newspaper "an incident occured involving Karmichael Hunt which resulted in his arrest."