Defending champ Sydney FC ends year atop A-League

SYDNEY, Australia — Defending champion Sydney FC ended 2017 with an eight-point lead in Australian football's A-League after a 6-0 win over Perth in the weekend's 13th round.

Brazil's Bobo scored his second hat trick in consecutive matches as Sydney posted its 11th win from 13 games and equaled Brisbane's record of 23 home matches without defeat.

Bobo's treble came in a five-goal second half. He scored his first from the penalty spot in the 67th minute after being dragged down by Jacob Poscoliero and netted twice more, including a second penalty, in five minutes of stoppage time.