Man's tongue-in-cheek obituary blames Cleveland Browns

HURON, Ohio — An Ohio man's tongue-in-cheek obituary blames the winless Cleveland Browns for contributing to his demise.

The obituary published in the Sandusky Register says Paul Stark died Wednesday at a hospice facility after a brief illness "exacerbated by the hopeless condition of the Cleveland Browns."

The football team was 1-15 last season and 0-15 this year ahead of Sunday's finale in Pittsburgh.