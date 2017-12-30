Predators place Forsberg on IR with upper-body injury
A
A
Share via Email
Nashville left wing Filip Forsberg was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury Saturday before the Predators' game against Minnesota, ending his regular-season and
Forsberg had 15:04 of ice time Friday night in a loss in Minnesota. His last shift ended with 8:40 remaining in the third period.
The Predators did not offer a timetable for Forsberg's return. As a result of being placed on injured reserve, which is at least one week in length, Forsberg will miss at least three games.
The high-scoring Swede has played in all 82 regular-season games for Nashville the past three seasons and all 42
In 37 games played this season, Forsberg leads the Predators with 15 goals and 34 points and is tied for the team lead with 19 assists.
"Everybody appreciates the fact that he's been one of our top scorers and one of our top players consistently year-after-year since he's been here," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. "It's an unfortunate thing, all the teams deal with it. Look around the league, everybody seems to be losing a player here or there. I think it becomes more significant when you lose a guy like Filip because of the minutes and the role that he plays on this team. With that comes an opportunity for somebody else to step up and that's the way we've got to look at it."
Saturday night is the first regular-season or
Earlier Saturday, Nashville recalled forward Frederick Gaudreau from the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Activist Erica Garner, daughter of NYPD chokehold victim Eric Garner, dies at 27
-
Police looking for two suspects after Spryfield assault, robbery
-
Nova Scotia brain injury victim communicates with mom for first time since 1996
-
Emma Teitel: Harry and Meghan have a golden chance to upend wedding etiquette when it comes to guest lists