QMJHL Roundup: Simoneau leads Voltigeurs in 3-2 win over Sagueneens

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Xavier Simoneau had the eventual winner and set up the game's first goal, and the Drummondville Voltigeurs held on for a 3-2 win over the Chicoutimi Sagueneens in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday afternoon.

Morgan Adams-Moisan and Xavier Bernard also scored for Drummondville (23-12-2), which had a 3-0 lead before the Sagueneens stormed back.

Vladislav Kotkov and Olivier Galipeau scored for Chicoutimi (15-18-3).

Daniel Moody kicked out 32 shots for the Voltigeurs. Zachary Bouthillier made 21 saves for the Sagueneens.

Drummondville's Damian Figueira was given a match penalty for boarding at 14:43 of the third period.

The Voltigeurs went 1 for 4 on the power play. Chicoutimi was 1 for 8 with the man advantage.

---

DRAKKAR 4 REMPARTS 1

QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Antoine Girard had a goal and an assist to lead Baie-Comeau over the Remparts.

Bradley Lalonde, D'Artagnan Joly and Isaiah Gallo-Demetris also scored for the Drakkar (16-17-3).

Andrew Coxhead scored for Quebec (20-13-4).

---

MOOSEHEADS 5 SCREAMING EAGLES 2

HALIFAX — Xavier Parent scored twice as the Mooseheads beat Cape Breton.

Connor Moynihan, Otto Somppi and Benoit-Olivier Groulx also scored for Halifax (22-10-5).

Brooklyn Kalmikov and Leon Gawanke scored for the Screaming Eagles (16-17-3).