Roma's title hopes dented by draw ahead of Inter vs. Lazio

Roma's title hopes were dented by a 1-1 draw with Sassuolo, which continued its revival in Serie A on Saturday.

Lorenzo Pellegrini gave Roma the lead against his old club but Simone Missiroli levelled 12 minutes from time.

Roma had two goals ruled out and remained fourth, a point behind Inter Milan, which hosts title rival Lazio later. It is also five points behind second-place Juventus, which visits relegation-threatened Hellas Verona, and nine points behind leader Napoli.

Pellegrini left Sassuolo in the off-season along with current Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco.

Sassuolo started the season badly but was revitalized when Giuseppe Iachini replaced Cristian Bucchi as coach and won its previous three league matches, including a notable victory over Inter.

It fell behind in the 31st minute against Roma when Edin Dzeko rolled the ball across the area for an unmarked Pellegrini to fire into the far bottom corner.

Roma thought it had doubled its lead in the 71st minute but Dzeko's strike was ruled out for offside. Missiroli equalized seven minutes later for Sassuolo, heading home Federico Peluso's cross.

Alessandro Florenzi almost marked his 200th Roma appearance with a late winner but that was also ruled out as teammate Cengiz Under was offside.

___

FIRST-EVER WIN

Benevento recorded its first Serie A victory with a 1-0 win over Chievo Verona.

Benevento had the worst start to a season in modern history among Europe's five major leagues, losing 17 of its previous 18 matches in its debut season in Serie A.

Massimo Coda netted the historic goal in the 64th minute, flicking Marco D'Alessandro's chipped pass beyond Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino.

Benevento picked up its first Serie A point at the beginning of the month when goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli's injury-time equalizer secured a 2-2 draw against AC Milan.

___

CENTURION

Teenage goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma marked his 100th appearance for Milan by helping it rescue a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina.

Donnarumma made several crucial saves, notably palming Gil Dias' header onto the crossbar from close range in first-half injury time.

Fiorentina eventually broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when Giovanni Simeone headed in Cristiano Biraghi's cross.

Milan levelled three minutes later as Marco Sportiello only blocked Suso's effort and Hakan Calhanoglu fired in the rebound.

Milan, mid-table in the league standings, had lost its previous two Serie A matches but beat city rival Inter in the Italian Cup quarterfinals on Wednesday.

___

OTHER MATCHES

Cagliari boosted its hopes of avoiding relegation by winning 2-1 at Atalanta to move five points above the bottom three.

Udinese won 2-1 at Bologna for a fifth consecutive victory, while Sampdoria beat Spal 2-0 and Torino drew 0-0 with Genoa.

___