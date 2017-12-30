Vikings place long snapper Kevin McDermott on IR
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings have placed long snapper Kevin McDermott on injured reserve, forcing them to break in a new specialist right before the playoffs.
The move was made Saturday, making room on the active roster to promote practice squad
The Vikings signed Jeff Overbaugh earlier this week for the final regular-season game against Chicago, but now Overbaugh will have the job for the
