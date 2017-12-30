WHL Roundup: Reece Klassen makes 37 saves as Hurricanes edge Tigers

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Reece Klassen turned aside 37 shots and Zane Franklin scored the winner as the Lethbridge Hurricanes edged the Medicine Hat Tigers 5-4 on Friday night in Western Hockey League action.

Igor Merezhko, Dylan Cozens, Giorgio Estephan and Jordy Bellerive supplied the rest of the offence for Lethbridge (16-17-2).

Jaeger White, David Quenneville, Ryan Chyzowski and Mark Rassell scored for the Tigers (19-15-2). Jordan Hollett made 29 saves in defeat.

The Hurricanes went 1-for-2 on the power play and Medicine Hat was 1-for-4.

---

ROCKETS 3 BLAZERS 0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Kole Lind scored a hat trick as Kelowna blanked the Blazers.

James Porter earned the shutout by stopping all 28 shots he faced for the Rockets (22-11-3).

Dylan Ferguson turned aside 30 shots for Kamloops (16-18-2).

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 AMERICANS 2 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Skyler McKenzie scored the overtime winner and Shane Farkas turned aside 39 shots as Portland topped the Americans.

Mason Mannek forced extra time with a goal at 19:00 of the third period. Ty Kolle had the other for the Winterhawks (22-12-1).

Parker AuCoin and Jordan Topping scored for Tri-City (19-10-4) while Patrick Dea made 36 saves.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 CHIEFS 4

KENT, Wash. — Turner Ottenbreit scored in a three-goal third period as the Thunderbirds rallied past Spokane.

Nolan Volcan, Noah Philp, Nikita Malukhin and Zack Andrusiak rounded out the attack for Seattle (16-14-5). Matt Berlin turned away 29 shots for the win in net.

Riley Woods struck twice for the Chiefs (19-14-3) with Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Eli Zummack also chipping in. Donovan Buskey made 21 saves.

---

GIANTS 2 SILVERTIPS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Tyler Benson had the winner and David Tendeck turned away 34 shots as Vancouver beat the Silvertips.

Dawson Holt also scored for the Giants (19-14-4).

Matt Fonteyne found the back of the net for Everett (22-14-2) and Dustin Wolf turned aside 23 shots.