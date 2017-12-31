Dolphins owner says Gase, top personnel execs will be back
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says coach Adam Gase and the top two personnel executives will be retained despite a disappointing season.
Gase will be back for a third season in 2018. Executive
Ross said he has a lot of confidence in Gase, and said the season-ending knee injury suffered by quarterback Ryan Tannehill in August was too much to overcome.
