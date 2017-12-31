Sports

Dolphins owner says Gase, top personnel execs will be back

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase talks to side judge Terry Brown after several players were ejected from the game, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. To the left are Miami Dolphins quarterback David Fales (9) and wide receiver DeVante Parker (11). (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross says coach Adam Gase and the top two personnel executives will be retained despite a disappointing season.

Gase will be back for a third season in 2018. Executive vice-president of football operations Mike Tannenbaum and general manager Chris Grier will also return, but Ross said he's eager to turn the page following a 6-10 season.

Ross said he has a lot of confidence in Gase, and said the season-ending knee injury suffered by quarterback Ryan Tannehill in August was too much to overcome.

