OHL Roundup: Bulitka scores, adds assist as Wolves topple Storm 3-2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Shane Bulitka scored the eventual winner and had an assist to lead the Sudbury Wolves to a 3-2 victory over the Guelph Storm on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Kirill Nizhnikov and Drake Pilon also scored for Sudbury (11-21-5).

Nate Schnarr and Tag Bertuzzi had goals for the Storm (18-14-4).

Wolves goaltender Jake McGrath turned aside 31 shots. Guelph's Anthony Popovich made 18 saves.

Sudbury went 0 for 2 on the power play while the Storm scored twice on eight chances with the man advantage.

---

KNIGHTS 4 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Cliff Pu scored twice as London doubled up the Sting.

Pu scored the game winner on a power play at 19:10 of the third period and Harrison Cottam and Sam Miletic also scored for the Knights (19-14-3).

Anthony Salinitri and Jordan Ernst scored for Sarnia (25-10-2).

---

SPIRIT 4 SPITFIRES 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Mason Kohn scored twice as Saginaw defeated the Spitfires.

Keaton Middleton and Damien Giroux also scored for the Spirit (19-13-3).

Jordan Frasca and Lev Starikov provided the offence for Windsor (19-13-3).

---

BATTALION 8 STEELHEADS 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Brad Chenier scored twice and added two assists as the Battalion downed Mississauga.

Luke Burghardt also had two goals, Andy Baker had a goal and three assists and Luke Moncada, Adam McMaster and Cam Dineen also scored for North Bay (13-18-5). Brett McKenzie had four helpers.

Ryan McLeod, Cole Schwindt and Owen Tippett scored for the Steelheads (14-22-1).

---

ICEDOGS 7 BULLDOGS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ben Jones had a goal and two assists to lead the IceDogs over Hamilton.

Philip Tomasino, Akil Thomas, Johnny Corneil, Kirill Maksimov, Danial Singer and Matthew Philip also scored for Niagara (19-11-5).

Will Bitten, Nicholas Caamano and Matthew Strome scored for the Bulldogs (23-8-6).

---

OTTERS 3 FRONTENACS 2

ERIE, Pa. — Gera Poddubnyi's second-period goal stood as the winner as the Otters edged Kingston.

Maxim Golod and Alex Gritz also scored for Erie (12-19-6).

Nathan Dunkley and Matt Hotchkiss supplied the offence for the Frontenacs (18-12-6).

---

COLTS 4 ATTACK 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Aidan Brown scored twice as the Colts downed Owen Sound.

Joey Keane and Kyle Heitzner also scored for Barrie (23-10-3).

Nick Suzuki scored for the Attack (14-15-6).