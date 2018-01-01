Sports

Bengals' coach Marvin Lewis still unsure of future with team

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis speaks during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Cincinnati. This could be the final game for Lewis as Cincinnati‚Äôs head coach, now in his 15th season with the Bengals. Lewis brushed aside that he‚Äôs preparing to move on, insisting that his future is secondary to guiding Cincinnati to an upset. ‚ÄúI'm not going to reflect if this is my last game or not,‚Äù Lewis said. ‚ÄúYou never know when the last game is, so I don't do any reflection." (AP Photo/Gary Landers, File)

CINCINNATI — Coach Marvin Lewis talked to owner Mike Brown about his future with the Bengals on Monday, but they reached no conclusions and planned more discussions.

The Bengals failed to make the playoffs for the second straight season, and Lewis' contract is ending after his 15th year in Cincinnati. He said Monday that he's not sure he'll be back. He and Brown had a general discussion about the team's future.

Lewis said the organization has to do a better job of building a team that can win the AFC North. The Bengals chose to have one of the youngest teams in Lewis' tenure, and they won seven games. Lewis says it's important that the coach and front office are on the same page.

