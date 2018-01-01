Bills coach: Tests negative on LeSean McCoy's ankle injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says medical test results on LeSean McCoy's injured right ankle were negative, giving the running back a chance to play against Jacksonville in the AFC wild-card game on Sunday.

McDermott would not go into detail except to say the team received "some good news" Monday, a day after McCoy was hurt in a 22-16 win at Miami.

The victory combined with Baltimore's 31-27 loss to Cincinnati clinched Buffalo (9-7) its first playoff berth since the 1999 season, and ended the longest active post-season drought in North America's four major professional sports.

McCoy was hurt and carted off the field after a 3-yard run on Buffalo's first possession of the third quarter.

The ninth-year player leads Buffalo with 1,138 yards rushing, 59 catches and eight touchdowns, including two receiving.

Overall, his 1,586 yards from scrimmage account for 33 per cent of the Bills' total.

Buffalo also lacks depth at the position a week after backup Travaris Cadet broke his ankle.

That leaves Mike Tolbert and newly signed Marcus Murphy as the Bills' only running backs on the roster, along with fullback Patrick DiMarco. Murphy had one career carry for no yards in his previous two seasons with New Orleans, before leading Buffalo with 41 yards rushing against Miami.

