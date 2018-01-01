Cologna, Oestberg win Tour de Ski pursuits and lead overall
LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland — Dario Cologna and Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg won cross-country Tour de Ski distance races for the second straight day Monday and both lead the overall standings after three of seven stages.
Cologna started a
Alexander Bolshunov of Russia finished third and trails Cologna by 55.5 seconds going into Wednesday's fourth stage in Oberstdorf, Germany. Alex Harvey, from St-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., was fourth in the stage to move into fourth in the overall standings, 61.8 seconds back.
Oestberg retained her overall lead with a 27.8-second victory over fellow Norwegian Heidi Weng in the women's race.
Third-place Jessica Diggins of the United States now trails Oestberg by 1 minute, 26.9 seconds.