Cologna, Oestberg win Tour de Ski pursuits and lead overall

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland — Dario Cologna and Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg won cross-country Tour de Ski distance races for the second straight day Monday and both lead the overall standings after three of seven stages.

Cologna started a 15-kilometre freestyle pursuit event 1.6 seconds behind previous leader Sergey Ustiugov, and was 17.2 seconds ahead of the Russian at the finish almost 35 minutes later. With a time bonus, Switzerland's Cologna leads Ustiugov by 22.6 overall.

Alexander Bolshunov of Russia finished third and trails Cologna by 55.5 seconds going into Wednesday's fourth stage in Oberstdorf, Germany. Alex Harvey, from St-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., was fourth in the stage to move into fourth in the overall standings, 61.8 seconds back.

Oestberg retained her overall lead with a 27.8-second victory over fellow Norwegian Heidi Weng in the women's 10-kilometre pursuit, and earned an extra 5-second time bonus.