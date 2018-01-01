Dolphins' Drake says throwing helmet was stupid

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake says it was stupid for him to throw a helmet and get tossed from his team's season finale, and he's bracing for a possible fine or other punishment from the NFL.

Drake and teammate Jarvis Landry were ejected following a brawl in the final minutes of Miami's 22-16 loss to Buffalo. Drake became involved in a wrestling match in the bottom of a pile, and when Bills defensive end Ryan Davis' helmet came off, Drake picked it up and threw it 20 yards.

In retrospect, he said, not smart. Landry had just scored a touchdown to put the Bills' lead to 22-9 with 6:21 left. Drake said he let the situation get the best of him, and the flying helmet could have hurt someone.

___

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

___