Klavan grabs late winner for Liverpool at Burnley
BURNLEY, England — Ragnar Klavan headed home from close range in the fourth minute of stoppage time to earn Liverpool a 2-1 win at Burnley in the Premier League on Monday.
Sadio Mane span and fired home a rising shot to put Liverpool ahead in the 61st minute, as the Reds made light of the absence of striker Roberto Firmino — who started on the bench — and injured forwards Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah. Salah, Coutinho, Firmino and Mane have scored 58 of Liverpool's 77 goals this season.
Johann Berg Gudmundsson scored an 87th-minute equalizer for Burnley, which lost at home for the second straight time after a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham last week.