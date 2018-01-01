Mark Giordano scores overtime winner to lift Flames past Blackhawks

CALGARY — Mark Giordano scored the overtime winner on Sunday night as Calgary Flames edged the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3.

On the winning goal, Mikael Backlund sent a pass back to the blue line where Giordano took a couple strides and fired a shot into the top corner on Jeff Glass, ending it 52 seconds into extra time.

Matthew Tkachuk had two goals in regulation and Sean Monahan also scored for Calgary (19-16-4), which had lost five of its previous seven home games. Mike Smith turned away 34 shots in net.

Jordan Oesterle, Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad scored for Chicago (18-14-6). The Blackhawks extend its points streak against Calgary to 16 games (10-0-6), a streak that dates back to Feb. 2, 2013. Glass finished with 35 saves.

Toews and Saad also had an assist and each snapped six-game pointless streaks.

The Flames lead 3-2 after 40 minutes, but couldn't hold onto the lead with the visitors tying it at 18:14 of the third with the goalie pulled.

Toews won a faceoff back to Saad, whose quick shot deflected off the skate of Travis Hamonic and through Smith's pads.

Leading 1-0 after the first period thanks to a buzzer beater by Tkachuk, Calgary increased its lead to two when Tkachuk scored his second power-play goal of the night at 4:42, steering in Johnny Gaudreau's centring pass.

The Flames took a 3-0 lead 65 seconds later with Gaudreau again orchestrating the set-up, this time setting up Monahan in front, who snapped his nine-game goalless drought.

However, Chicago answered right back with two quick goals of its own.

Shortly after their power play expired, Oesterle's point shot eluded Smith, who was completely screened by Ryan Hartman and did not move on it until it was coming back out of the net.

That's goals in consecutive games for Oesterle, who went the first 36 games his career without a goal until scoring in the 4-3 win over Edmonton on Friday.

Fifty-six seconds later, Oesterle was in the middle of things again, his point shot was kicked out by Smith but Toews buried the rebound.

It came after the same combination had a dangerous chance with the game 1-0, but Smith scrambled across the crease to deny Saad on a one-timer.

Once they were within one, Chicago had a great chance to pull even, but Nick Schmaltz's dangerous shot was stabbed by Smith's outstretched glove.

With Corey Crawford (upper body) sidelined, Glass, a Calgary native, made his second-straight and second career start for Chicago and was solid again.

Special teams played a big role in the victory with Calgary's 20th ranked man advantage going 2-for-2. It marked multiple power-play goals in a game for the first time since Nov. 20.