Ravens defensive co-ordinator Dean Pees retires
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens defensive
The 68-year-Pees told players of his decision Monday, less than 24 hours after the Ravens were eliminated from playoff contention with a 31-27 loss to Cincinnati .
Pees served as Baltimore's defensive
He is one of eight men in NFL history to serve as defensive
The Ravens had 34 takeaways this season and ranked 12th in total
Baltimore linebacker C.J. Mosley said of Pees: "I love him as a coach and as a man. The things that he did for this organization and the NFL, you've got to give credit to him and thank him."
Current Ravens linebackers coach Don Martindale is a possible candidate to replace Pees. Martindale has been with the Ravens since 2012.
