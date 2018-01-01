Sharapova, Halep advance at Shenzhen Open

SHENZHEN, China — Maria Sharapova and top-ranked Simona Halep have opened their 2018 seasons with straight sets wins at the Shenzhen Open.

Sharapova finished off a 6-3, 6-0 win over Mihaela Buzarnescu with a powerful forehand winner, and Halep started her bid for a second Shenzhen title with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Nicole Gibbs.

"It's my first victory this year as No. 1 in the world, so I'm just happy and enjoying the time," said 2015 champion Halep, who will play China's Duan Yingying in the next round.