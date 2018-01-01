WHL Roundup: Halbgewachs has five points to lead Warriors over Wheat Kings

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jayden Halbgewachs had two goals and three assists to lead the Moose Jaw Warriors past the Brandon Wheat Kings 6-2 on Sunday night in Western Hockey League action.

Tristin Langan also struck twice with Brayden Burke adding a goal and two helpers for the Warriors (30-6-3). Tanner Jeannot had the other goal and Brody Willms made 25 saves.

Stelio Mattheos and Evan Weinger scored for Brandon (25-11-1). Logan Thompson turned away 38 shots in defeat.

Moose Jaw went 3-for-6 on the power play and the Wheat Kings were scoreless on five attempts.

---

AMERICANS 4 CHIEFS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Isaac Johnson scored the winner on the power play in a three-goal second period as the Americans edged Spokane.

Riley Sawchuk, Dylan Coghlan and Nolan Yaremko rounded out the attack for Tri-City (20-10-5). Patrick Dea kicked out 43 shots for the win in net.

Jake McGrew, Eli Zummack and Zach Fischer had goals for the Chiefs (20-15-3). Donovan Buskey combined with Dawson Weatherill for 22 saves for Spokane.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3 (SO)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Noah Philp had the only goal in the shootout and Liam Hughes turned aside 33 shots to lift Seattle over the Winterhawks.

Reece Harsch, Nikita Malukhin and Matthew Wedman scored in regulation for the Thunderbirds (18-14-5).