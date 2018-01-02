Bills fans flooding Andy Dalton's foundation with donations
CINCINNATI — Giddy Buffalo fans are making a surge in donations to Andy Dalton's foundation, their way of thanking the Bengals quarterback for making the Bills' long-awaited playoff appearance possible.
Dalton's foundation reported Tuesday it has received more than $100,000 in donations since the Bengals beat the Ravens 31-27 on Sunday. Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds left to eliminate the Ravens.
Bills fans are thanking Dalton by donating to his foundation. Dalton joked that he's "the hottest guy in Buffalo right now," and he posted a video on his Twitter account Tuesday expressing his gratitude.
