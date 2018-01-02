Sports

Gabriel Jesus to miss 4-6 weeks, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, right, looks dejected as Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is taken off the pitch injured during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park in London, Sunday Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says Gabriel Jesus is likely to be out for between four and six weeks after sustaining ligament damage in his left leg.

The Brazil striker limped off in tears midway through the first half of the 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, with what City said was a "medial collateral ligament injury."

Guardiola predicted the length of Jesus' absence after City's 3-1 win over Watford on Tuesday.

