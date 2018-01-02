Jaguars enter playoffs with little post-season experience
A
A
Share via Email
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Malik Jackson has a Super Bowl ring at home and eight playoff games on his NFL resume.
Few others in Jacksonville's locker room can say the same.
The Jaguars (10-6) are short on
By comparison, the Bills (9-7) have 20 players with a combined 80
Jackson believes having "been there, done that" matters and plans to do all he can to help his teammates get a grasp on what to expect.
"It's definitely a big deal," Jackson said Monday. "I think being able to have playoff experience just to pass that knowledge to the younger players and to people who haven't done it is important. This can be overwhelming for some. We have a lot of guys that haven't been here before, so it can be overwhelming.
"We just have to understand to take it day by day and treat it just like the last 16 or 17 weeks. I think we'll be good."
Like Jackson and Campbell, punter Brad Nortman (six) and linebacker Lerentee McCray (four) played in more than three playoffs games before joining the Jaguars.
Cornerback A.J. Bouye and safety Barry Church played in three
The lone holdover from Jacksonville's last
"Back when I was a young buck," Lewis recalled. "A lot has happened between then and now."
The Jaguars were an NFL-worst 17-63 over the previous five seasons. They enjoyed one of the league's best turnarounds this season even though they went 3-3 down the stretch and enter the
Still, the won the AFC South and earned their first
"This is the start of a different type of season," coach Doug Marrone said. "This is 12 teams, six in the AFC and six in the NFC. Every one of those teams has overcome something during the year and has earned the right to be here. Every one of those teams is dangerous, and it comes down to how you perform on that Sunday."
Like most of his roster, this will be Marrone's first playoff game in three full seasons as an NFL head coach. He was offensive
"Anytime you have experience of something, it's good," Marrone said. "This way, as you're up there as a coach or you're trying to make sure you have your team focused in the direction you want to go, when you're not around your team and the player sitting next to someone, 'Hey, what is this like and that?' You have that experience in your locker room. I think that's important."
Jackson hopes to answer those questions as much as possible this week.
"If anybody wants to listen," he said. "We have a lot of guys that have at least been to one playoff game, so I think we'll be able to pass our knowledge down and it'll be heard very well."
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL