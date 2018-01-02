Lions interview Austin, Cooter for head coaching job
DETROIT — The Detroit Lions have interviewed both of their current
The Lions announced the interviews with defensive
Austin was Detroit's defensive
Cooter was Detroit's quarterbacks coach in 2014 and was promoted to offensive
Austin was previously a secondary coach for the Baltimore Ravens and has also coached defensive backs for the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. Cooter served in various roles for the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts.
Detroit has also signed safety Stefan McClure to a reserve-future contract.
