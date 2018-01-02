NFL Overreactions: Eagles will be one-and-done in playoffs
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles will be one-and-done in the playoffs.
Nick Foles has struggled in two of his starts filling in for Carson Wentz and the
Foles can't possibly outplay Drew Brees, Cam Newton or Matt Ryan in a shootout. The Eagles would be better off with Nate Sudfeld.
That's a double dose of overreactions to dissect.
Starting Sudfeld over Foles isn't happening. Sudfeld just made his NFL debut. Foles tossed four touchdown passes against the Giants only two weeks ago. The
Foles isn't Wentz. That's obvious. But coach Doug Pederson isn't benching him for a guy who hadn't thrown a pass until Sunday.
The Eagles have the league's third-ranked rushing attack and a strong
Here are other overreactions from Week 17:
OVERREACTION: Hue Jackson has what it takes to turn the Browns around after surviving an 0-16 season.
REALISTIC REACTION: His 1-31 record says otherwise.
OVERREACTION: The Rams are the team nobody wants to face in the playoffs.
REALISTIC REACTION: They're inexperienced and might not get past Atlanta in the wild-card round.
OVERREACTION: Jon Gruden will return to the Raiders and win that Super Bowl he failed to deliver his first time in Oakland.
REALISTIC REACTION: He has to accept the job first.
OVERREACTION: Josh McDaniels will win wherever he goes if he decides to leave New England.
REALISTIC REACTION: It's easier to win with Tom Brady than without him.
OVERREACTION: Kansas City got the best draw of wild-card weekend against Tennessee (9-7).
REALISTIC REACTION: The Chiefs went 5-6 after a 5-0 start. No opponent will be easy for them.
OVERREACTION: Nobody outside Buffalo and Jacksonville cares about the Bills-Jaguars wild-card game.
REALISTIC REACTION: This could be the best game of the weekend.
OVERREACTION: The Saints will struggle against the Panthers because it's hard to beat the same team three times in one season.
REALISTIC REACTION: Teams who've swept the regular-season series are 11-5 in those situations in the playoffs since 1990.
