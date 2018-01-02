Playoffs or bust? Looking that way for Cowboys in 2018
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
FRISCO, Texas — Dak Prescott couldn't duplicate his remarkable rookie year even when fellow first-year star Ezekiel Elliott wasn't suspended.
Now the quarterback-running back combo for the Dallas Cowboys will have to figure out how to get back to the playoffs in what could be a critical season for the future of coach Jason Garrett.
The Cowboys (9-7) missed the
Dallas can blame a slow start while Elliott used the courts to fight his six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations , and the three straight losses after he finally ran out of legal options.
All along, Prescott often struggled, throwing more than three times as many interceptions with a passer rating nearly 20 points lower for an
"If you want to call it that," Prescott said, still refusing as he had before the season to acknowledge the term "sophomore slump" after a season-ending 6-0 win over Philadelphia with the Cowboys already eliminated from the playoffs.
"I think I played some of my best ball of my career this year and obviously I played some of my worst ball of my career this year. So you can call it what you want. But like I said, I learned from it and call it a growing year."
Garrett has missed the playoffs in five of his seven full seasons, but owner and general manager Jerry Jones reiterated on his radio show Monday that Garrett will return.
Jones also said he planned to bring back offensive
But Jones has said he believes the Cowboys have the pieces to end a nearly 25-year run without a trip to the Super Bowl, or even an NFC championship game. A second straight season without the playoffs could be the end for Garrett.
"He certainly has the mentality of doing things differently," Jones said. "Again, not just to be doing them differently, but basically recognizing that we have got some things we need to do differently."
ALL IN WITH DAK: Jones and Garrett still speak about Prescott in terms of a franchise quarterback. He's an extreme bargain as a fourth-round pick, and next
ELLIOTT OFF THE FIELD: With the NFL investigation that led to a suspension still looming last
A quiet
DECLINING DEZ: There's no question that receiver Dez Bryant is trending downward since his All-Pro season in 2014, which earned him a $70 million, five-year deal. He hasn't come close to a 1,000-yard season and probably has one year left to prove he's worth the big contract. Bryant said he battled knee tendinitis and frustration over his role in the
CLASS OF 2014: The top three topics on contracts during the
___
More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL