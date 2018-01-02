Rask named NHL first star for December, Boeser honoured as top rookie

NEW YORK — Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, New York Islanders right-wing Josh Bailey and Tampa Bay Lightning right-wing Nikita Kucherov have been named the NHL's three stars for the month of December.

Rask posted a 9-0-1 record with a 1.22 goals-against average, .955 save percentage and two shutouts to guide the Bruins to a 10-2-2 month and second place in the Atlantic Division.

Bailey led the League with 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists), while Kucherov had eight goals and 12 assists in 13 games.