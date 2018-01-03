AP source: Dolphins will hire Dowell Loggains as co-ordinator
MIAMI — A person familiar with the decision says the Miami Dolphins will hire former Chicago Bears offensive
The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the Dolphins had not announced it. The person said current offensive
Coach Adam Gase will continue to call plays. He and Loggains were on the Bears' staff together in 2015. Loggains was their offensive
The Dolphins went 6-10 this season and finished 28th in scoring. The Bears finished 29th and went 5-11, and they fired coach John Fox on Monday.
