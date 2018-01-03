Bears interview Fangio for coaching job

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears say they have interviewed defensive co-ordinator Vic Fangio for their head coaching job.

The interview on Wednesday was the first for the Bears since they fired John Fox two days earlier.

In his three seasons as Chicago's defensive co-ordinator , Fangio has helped transform a unit that ranked among the worst in franchise history prior to his arrival. The Bears' defence ranked 10th overall this season despite injuries to several key players, including linebacker Leonard Floyd.

Fangio was defensive co-ordinator for Carolina (1995-98), Indianapolis (1999-2001), Houston (2002-05) and San Francisco (2011-14).

Fox was let go after posting a 14-34 record in three years and a .292 winning percentage that ranks as the second-lowest in franchise history. The Bears were 5-11 this past season.

