Canadian tennis star Milos Raonic drops 2nd rounder at Brisbane International

BRISBANE, Australia — Big-serving Milos Raonic has dropped his second-round match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Australia.

The fourth-seeded resident of Thornhill, Ont., lost in two sets to unseeded Australian wild card Alex De Minaur 6-4, 6-4.

The Canadian pro has played sparingly in recent months due to injury. He cut his 2017 season short and withdrew from his final two events of the year _ Vienna, an ATP 500 event, and the Rolex Paris Masters.

Raonic, played in only three events (Washington, Montreal, Tokyo) since reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in July.

He missed seven weeks of the season following wrist surgery, and retired from his second-round match in Tokyo with an apparent calf injury.