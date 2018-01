Dolphins coach: Brawl involving Landry was 'embarrassing'

DAVIE, Fla. — Jarvis Landry's return to the Miami Dolphins in 2018 looked a little less likely Wednesday after coach Adam Gase delivered a stinging critique of the excitable receiver's behaviour in the season finale.

Landry and teammate Kenyan Drake were ejected following a fourth-quarter brawl Sunday with the Buffalo Bills. Gase said the fight was embarrassing, and that the team's best players need better self-control in the heat of the moment.