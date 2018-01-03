Dolphins coach: Brawl involving Landry was 'embarrassing'
DAVIE, Fla. — Jarvis Landry's return to the Miami Dolphins in 2018 looked a little less likely Wednesday after coach Adam Gase delivered a stinging critique of the excitable receiver's
Landry and teammate Kenyan Drake were ejected following a fourth-quarter brawl Sunday with the Buffalo Bills. Gase said the fight was embarrassing, and that the team's best players need better self-control in the heat of the moment.
Landry, who led the NFL with 112 receptions, can become a free agent this
