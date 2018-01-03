Golden Knights sign Marchessault to $30 million, 6-year deal

LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights have signed leading scorer Jonathan Marchessault to a $30 million, six-year contract extension.

General manager George McPhee announced the deal Wednesday. Marchessault will count $5 million against the salary cap through the 2023-24 season.

Since being taken from the Florida Panthers in the expansion draft, Marchessault has been a big reason for the Golden Knights' surprising inaugural season. The 27-year-old forward has 15 goals and 22 assists in 37 games for Vegas, which leads the Pacific Division.

Marchessault's 22 assists are already a career high, after he set bests of 30 goals and 51 points last season. Vegas is the fourth NHL organization for the undrafted Cap-Rouge, Quebec, native after the Columbus Blue Jackets, Tampa Bay Lightning and Panthers.

