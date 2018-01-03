Hamilton Bulldogs capture 7-2 OHL victory over Peterborough Petes

Isaac Nurse and Matthew Strome had two goals apiece as the Hamilton Bulldogs defeated the Peterborough Petes 7-2 in the Ontario Hockey League on Wednesday night.

Will Bitten, Arthur Kaliyev and MacKenzie Entwistle had the other goals for Hamilton (24-83-3). Koden Fulcher stopped 26 shots.

Nikita Korostelev and Zach Gallant scored for Peterborough (16-19-2-1). Hunter Jones made 29 saves.

Steelheads 5 Otters 3

At Erie, Pa., Owen Tippett scored twice to lead Mississauga (15-22-0-1). Ryan McLeod, Mathieu Foget and Trent Fox had the other goals while Jacob Vella stopped 24 shots. Christian Girhiny, Kyle Maksimovich and Emmett Sproule replied for the Otters (12-20-5-1).

Spirit 4 Sting 2