Improving young defence emerges as Falcons' point of pride
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Ricardo Allen remembers when the Falcons'
That's not difficult. It was only one year ago when the Falcons ranked near the bottom of the league in total
Those memories made Allen smile on Wednesday, because
For the first time since Atlanta's first Super Bowl season in 1998, the Falcons (10-6) finished the regular season ranked in the top 10 in scoring
Allen was especially proud to note the Falcons have climbed to No. 5 in the league in red-zone
Unlike 2016, when the Falcons leaned heavily on the NFL's top-scoring
"Going from being one of the bottom
The Falcons have emphasized
Six defensive starters on last year's
Coach Dan Quinn said he has seen second-year players Jones, Campbell and Neal "take a big step from year one to year two just as you hoped it would happen."
Jones, Neal and Campbell are Atlanta's top three leaders in tackles.
Quinn said he sees better communication on the field through "hand signals, just sometimes an eye contact."
Allen says there's room for more improvement.
"Oh man, if we keep growing and we stay humble and we keep enjoying the process, the sky is the limit," he said. "I think we can be one of the best
Quinn, the former Seattle defensive
"I think this group can take another jump," Quinn said. "They're athletic, they're tackling well, the communication piece is there, so I'm very hopeful for where that group can go."
The defensive upswing has been important, because the Atlanta
Atlanta has been held under 30 points in five straight games, including last week's 22-10 win over Carolina to clinch a playoff spot.
NOTES: Special teams coach Keith Armstrong will interview with the Cardinals next week as a candidate to replace coach Bruce Arians. "To me it's a sign of respect," Armstrong said after Wednesday's practice. "I've been doing this 24 years now. That's quite a long time in this league. It's good to have someone recognize you for what you've done." ... Return specialist Andre Roberts (knee, ankle) did not practice. A long list of players were limited, including RB Devonta Freeman (knee), WR Julio Jones (ankle, ribs), DE Adrian Clayborn (calf), WR Taylor Gabriel (hamstring), C Alex Mack (calf) and TE Levine Toilolo (knee).
