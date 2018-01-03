Interim coach Steve Spagnuolo interviews for Giants' top job
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have started the interview process for their head coaching job by starting with the man who ran the team for the final month of a disastrous season.
Interim coach Steve Spagnuolo was interviewed by new general manager Dave Gettleman, co-owner John Mara and assistant general manager Kevin Abrams Wednesday, three days after the Giants (3-13) ended the season with an 18-10 win over Washington.
Co-owner Steve Tisch will meet with the candidates later in the process.
Spagnuolo posted a 1-3 record after being promoted from defensive
The likable Spagnuolo, who was promised an interview after being the interim coach, has had two tours as Giants defensive
Spagnuolo also interviewed for the Giants head coaching job when Coughlin was fired. The team decided to go with McAdoo, their offensive
Spagnuolo also worked for Philadelphia, New Orleans and Baltimore.
This will be a busy week for the Giants. There are plans to interview Vikings offensive
They have asked the Panthers for permission to talk with defensive
Minnesota, New England and Philadelphia have first-round byes this week, while Studesville can talk because Denver did not make the playoffs.
