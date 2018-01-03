Livermore confronts fan over remarks about death of son

WEST BROMWICH, England — West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore has told the club he confronted a spectator during a Premier League match because of remarks made about the death of the player's infant son.

The England international was involved in a heated exchange moments after being substituted during West Brom's 2-1 loss at West Ham on Tuesday.

West Brom said in a statement released Wednesday that Livermore had shrugged off general abuse from West Ham supporters, but that "he acknowledges that he moved to confront one spectator who chose to make a comment about the death of his infant son."

Livermore and his partner lost their newborn son, Jake Junior, in 2014.

West Brom says it "would like to think that all right-minded football supporters could understand this reaction, which did not result in any physical exchanges before Jake was led away to our dressing room."