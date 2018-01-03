Rams, Chargers show off construction of new stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams and Chargers have shown off their future new home rising from a very deep hole in suburban Inglewood.

The teams on Wednesday gave news media a hard-hat tour of the construction site about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Extensive excavation has been completed, foundational pillars are rising and some structures are beginning to take shape.

Chargers owner Dean Spanos says it will be world class when completed.

The $2.6 billion, 70,000-seat stadium was originally supposed to open for the 2019 season but heavy rains last year delayed excavation and it's now expected to open in 2020.

In the meantime, the Rams will continue to play at historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and the Chargers will remain at tiny StubHub Center in suburban Carson.

